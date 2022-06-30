ajc logo
X

‘Breakdown’ Ep. 18 from Season 2: ‘A momentous decision’

Justin Ross Harris sits next to his attorneys in court during the first day of jury selection at his trial in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Justin Ross Harris sits next to his attorneys in court during the first day of jury selection at his trial in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. (Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast drops a special episode Thursday for Season 2: “Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?”

This is the murder case against Justin Ross Harris, who left his 22-month-old son Cooper to die in a hot car on June 18, 2014.

Harris, a Home Depot web developer, took Cooper that morning to Little Apron Academy, the in-house daycare center at work. They stopped at a Chick-fil-A for breakfast. But when they left, Harris didn’t make the turn to the daycare. Instead, he drove to work, parked his car and walked into the office. Within hours, Cooper was dead of hypothermia.

The intense publicity of the case went worldwide when it was disclosed at a preliminary hearing that Harris, who was married, was sending sexually explicit texts to other women shortly before and after he left Cooper in the parking lot. It would be disclosed he was having extramarital affairs, sleeping with prostitutes and exchanging graphic texts with underage girls.

Harris would be indicted for Cooper’s murder and other crimes. Because of intense pretrial publicity, the trial was moved from Cobb County to Glynn County in coastal Georgia. The jury in Brunswick would convict Harris of Cooper’s murder and he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Before and during the trial, Harris’ defense lawyers said what Harris did was a tragic mistake because he loved his son. They also tried to keep evidence of Harris’ deviant sexual behavior from being presented to the jury, arguing it was unfairly prejudicial. Prosecutors contended it showed Harris’ motive — to life a child-free life so he pursue sexual relations.

Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark sided with prosecutors and let it all in. The jury heard days of testimony about the affairs, the graphic texts and the prostitutes.

This became a major thrust of Harris’ appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court in his bid for a new trial. The case was argued this past January and the court released its decision on June 22.

Breakdown’s Episode 18 of “Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?” covers the court’s momentous ruling and the aftermath.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it on your computer from ajc.com.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
19-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly ‘targeted robbery’ in Midtown11h ago
Braves tie Atlanta-era franchise record with 21st win in June
7h ago
Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out
44m ago
Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless
1h ago
Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless
1h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
25m ago
The Latest
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
9m ago
Thursday weather: steamy with some storms
14m ago
19-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly ‘targeted robbery’ in Midtown
11h ago
Featured
When her four-year-old grandson Kawan Ward was unresponsive and feverish one morning in April, Vanessa Ward waited for a Grady ambulance to arrive for over an hour before driving him to Egleston Children’s Hospital near Emory University herself. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
23h ago
Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top