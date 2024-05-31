Breaking: Major water main break in Atlanta; Georgia Aquarium evacuated
Boy shot to death while breaking into vehicles with group in DeKalb, police say

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Covington Highway.

By
32 minutes ago

A boy was fatally shot early Friday morning while breaking into vehicles with a group in DeKalb County, police said.

The victim, who police only identified as a “juvenile male,” was rushed to a hospital and later died. He was found in the 6100 block of Covington Highway after a person flagged down an officer in the area around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the boy and several other “juveniles” were breaking into vehicles and were surprised to find one of the vehicles occupied. They began to flee the area when one of the suspects shot in the direction of the occupied vehicle, officials added.

It was then that the victim was struck.

At least one of the suspects was detained for questioning, and police said they are working to identify additional suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

