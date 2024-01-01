Boy dies after New Year’s Eve shooting in East Point home

A boy died at Grady Memorial Hospital after he was shot at an East Point home on New Year’s Eve, Channel 2 Action News reports.

Police arrived at Martel Homes on Sunday after reports of a shooting. They found the boy injured with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to the report. Police have not released the boy’s name or age.

East Point Police made an arrest but have not released the suspect’s name or the charges, and it is unclear what led to the incident, Channel 2 reports.