Boy, 5, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in DeKalb

A 5-year-old child was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County, police said.

The collision happened at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartments in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road, just north of I-20, around 8:40 p.m. At the scene, the boy was located with “serious head trauma” and was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.

The driver involved remained at the scene and Smith said they are cooperating with officers.