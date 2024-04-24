Boy, 5, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in DeKalb

A 5-year-old child was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County, police said.
The collision happened at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartments in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road, just north of I-20, around 8:40 p.m. At the scene, the boy was located with “serious head trauma” and was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.
The driver involved remained at the scene and Smith said they are cooperating with officers.
Police did not say what led to the crash or if charges are expected.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest