Boy, 5, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in DeKalb

The crash happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
0 minutes ago

A 5-year-old child was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County, police said.

The collision happened at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartments in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road, just north of I-20, around 8:40 p.m. At the scene, the boy was located with “serious head trauma” and was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said.

The driver involved remained at the scene and Smith said they are cooperating with officers.

Police did not say what led to the crash or if charges are expected.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

