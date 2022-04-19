Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party

A fifth suspect who was arrested earlier this year in the shooting death of a Douglas County 15-year-old at a New Year’s Eve party will remain in jail after she was denied bond, officials said.
Madison Noel Boden, 21, was arrested in late February on multiple counts related to the killing of Douglas County High School student Landon Smith, a spokeswoman for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Boden’s bond was denied in a hearing Monday and she remains in the Douglas County Jail.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Boden is charged with participating in criminal street gang activity and being a party to a crime, according to online jail records. Arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution accuse her of associating with a Bloods-affiliated gang called 2solid and providing a gun that was used in the shooting that left Smith dead.
Four other suspects had previously been arrested on charges related to the deadly shooting, according to law enforcement officials. On Jan. 11, Douglas authorities arrested 18-year-old Zorree Peeples and 17-year-old Karea Cowvins, jail records show. Both were initially charged with being party to a crime. One week later, Cowvins and Peeples were each charged with an additional count of participating in criminal street gang activity. They were each released on $7,500 bond in February.
Davion White, 20, was arrested in Oklahoma around the same time as Cowvins and Peeples, the AJC previously reported. White is facing charges of murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and five counts of aggravated assault. He has not been booked into the Douglas jail.
Jhabre Michael “Mike” Wilson, 18, turned himself in Jan. 19, authorities said. He is facing charges identical to White’s and remains in the Douglas jail without bond.
Officials said they believe Cowvins, Peeples, White and Wilson drove from Cobb County to the party at a rented home on Deering Drive in Douglasville. When the group left the house in a car driven by Peeples, two passengers began shooting back at the party, authorities said. One of the shots hit and killed Smith, officials said.
Boden was arrested Feb. 25, jail records show, nearly a month after Wilson was taken into custody. She is accused of providing the gun White used in the shooting, her arrest warrant said. The investigation is still active, according to the DA’s Office, so no further details have been released about the case.
