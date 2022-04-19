Bond denied for 5th suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death at New Year’s Eve party

Davion White, 20, was arrested in Oklahoma around the same time as Cowvins and Peeples, the AJC previously reported. White is facing charges of murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and five counts of aggravated assault. He has not been booked into the Douglas jail.

Jhabre Michael “Mike” Wilson, 18, turned himself in Jan. 19, authorities said. He is facing charges identical to White’s and remains in the Douglas jail without bond.

Officials said they believe Cowvins, Peeples, White and Wilson drove from Cobb County to the party at a rented home on Deering Drive in Douglasville. When the group left the house in a car driven by Peeples, two passengers began shooting back at the party, authorities said. One of the shots hit and killed Smith, officials said.

Boden was arrested Feb. 25, jail records show, nearly a month after Wilson was taken into custody. She is accused of providing the gun White used in the shooting, her arrest warrant said. The investigation is still active, according to the DA’s Office, so no further details have been released about the case.