3 of 4 suspects arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at Douglasville party

“This little 15-year-old citizen of Douglasville was a son, a brother, a schoolmate, a baseball team member,” Sparks said. “The body gonna go away, but that spirit, the people that he touched — that young man will live forever.”

Through a spokesperson, the boy’s family said their heartbreak is unspeakable.

Caption Maxwell Billieon, spokesperson for the family of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve, shares the family's thoughts at Tuesday's news conference. Credit: Rosana Hughes Caption Maxwell Billieon, spokesperson for the family of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve, shares the family's thoughts at Tuesday's news conference. Credit: Rosana Hughes Credit: Rosana Hughes

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think there would come a day that we would be faced with the devastation of the murder of our son and brother,” Maxwell Billieon, a Los Angeles County commissioner and anti-gun advocate, said on behalf of the family.

“It is something that no parent or sibling should ever have to endure. Our baby boy is gone, and there is nothing that can change that,” Billieon added.

It’s not clear why the suspects began to shoot, but police said all of the charges are gang-related. At least two of the suspects were involved in gang activity in Cobb, Sparks said.

With the exception of Wilson, all of the suspects are in custody.

“If you are harboring Jhabre, we gon’ come have a conversation with you,” Sparks said. “We’re not done yet.”

White was arrested in Oklahoma. He and Wilson both face murder charges in addition to five counts each of aggravated assault, violation of Georgia’s criminal street gang act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Cowvin and Peeples are charged with being party to an aggravated assault.

Sparks urged the community to step up and get involved.

“Young people today, we need to make a turn because you have greatness within you, but you are not using that greatness in a positive way,” he said. “You have greatness within you — all the potential that you have to be great, to change society. We just had Dr. King’s birthday, and during that time we got to be loved. But right now, we’re experiencing hate. So it’s time for our community to take back the streets.”

To those charged with the shooting, the boy’s family said they “hope that this senseless act of gun violence can serve as the defining moment of change in your lives. Because of your decision to unlawfully carry and illegally shoot a firearm on New Year’s Eve 2021, you will forever be connected to us.”