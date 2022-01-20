Final suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Douglasville New Year’s Eve party

The teen’s arrest came a day after Douglasville police Chief Gary Sparks held a news conference where he shared details about the shooting and announced that the other three suspects had been arrested.

As previously reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 70 to 100 partygoers gathered at a Deering Court house that had been rented for the New Year’s Eve bash. Many of them were teenagers who’d heard about the party on social media.

Police said Wilson was among a group of four from Cobb County that showed up to the party in a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Zorree Peeples, the AJC reported. Karea Cowvins, 17, and 20-year-old Davion White were the other passengers in the vehicle.

After staying at the party for some time, the four began driving away. As they were leaving, at least two armed members of the group began shooting in the direction of the party, authorities said. Police said one of the bullets struck and killed the 15-year-old victim, whose name has not been released.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, but investigators say all of the charges are gang-related Tuesday.

Cowvins and Peeples face charges of participating in criminal gang activity and several counts of being party to an aggravated assault, Douglas County jail records show. Both continued to be held without bond late Wednesday.

White was arrested in Oklahoma and has yet to be booked in the Douglas County jail, according to authorities. He will face charges of murder, aggravated assault, Georgia street gang act violations, and various weapons offenses when he’s extradited back to Douglasville, police said.