Body found burned near Fulton County Airport ID’d as 32-year-old man

Just over a month after a burned body was found in the woods of northwest Atlanta, the previously unidentified homicide victim now has a name.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Williams, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Atlanta officers started investigating the death as a homicide when the medical examiner determined the victim had been shot to death, police previously said.
Williams’ body was found Dec. 13 near the Fulton County Airport in an area off Old Gordon Road near its intersection with Collier Drive. The mostly residential area backs up to a hotel and is not far from the police department’s Zone 4 headquarters.
No other information about the victim or any possible suspects has been released by police.
