ajc logo
X

Body found burned near Fulton County Airport ID’d as 32-year-old man

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Just over a month after a burned body was found in the woods of northwest Atlanta, the previously unidentified homicide victim now has a name.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Williams, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Atlanta officers started investigating the death as a homicide when the medical examiner determined the victim had been shot to death, police previously said.

Williams’ body was found Dec. 13 near the Fulton County Airport in an area off Old Gordon Road near its intersection with Collier Drive. The mostly residential area backs up to a hotel and is not far from the police department’s Zone 4 headquarters.

ExplorePerson whose burned body found near Fulton County Airport shot to death

No other information about the victim or any possible suspects has been released by police.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA38m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Who could start at left field and DH for the Braves? Here are some possibilities
3h ago

Credit: Contributed by Alicia Freeman

Widow of Midtown shooting victim remembers husband as funny and kind man
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces 5 incoming transfers
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech announces 5 incoming transfers
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Indictment: Canton man assaulted, falsely imprisoned disabled grandmother
1h ago
2nd suspect ID’d in Gwinnett car dealership killing; whereabouts unknown
1h ago
5 arrested in armed robbery during New Year’s Eve party in Hall County
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top