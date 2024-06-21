Bloody fingerprint, machete found after woman’s killing in Marietta, warrants show

The victim’s body was found early Sunday at the Lakeside at Town Center on Williams Drive by her coworkers after she didn’t show up for work, police said. The arrest warrants state that she had several cuts to her body, including her neck.

According to arrest warrants, video footage from a neighbor caught Mickey Woolery entering the apartment with the victim on June 14 and 15.

At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, footage showed Mickey Woolery leaving the apartment alone, barefoot, without a shirt, carrying a couple of backpacks, and with blood on his hands, feet and gray sweatpants, arrest warrants detail.

A bloody fingerprint was found on the wall near a light switch, and it matched the suspect’s right thumbprint, the warrants state.

There were bloody footprints leading from the bedroom to the front door of the apartment, officials said. And a bloodstained machete was located on the floor beside the bed, according to the warrants.

Samantha Woolery was already dead by the time her concerned coworkers arrived at the complex. Police said the front door to her apartment was closed but unlocked.

She had recently graduated from Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine and was completing her residency at Morehouse School of Medicine, Channel 2 Action News reported. A GoFundMe campaign created by Samantha Woolery’s daughter, Naeema Woolery, is accepting donations for her funeral.

“She was a wonderful person who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, generosity and unwavering love,” Naeema Woolery wrote.