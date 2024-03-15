Attorneys aim to delay execution of Willie James Pye in Georgia

A jury found Pye guilty on all counts except felony murder and aggravated sodomy on June 6, 1996. The next day, the jury recommended a death sentence.

Last week, a Fulton County judge denied Pye’s attempt to avoid execution and allowed him to seek appellate review of that order. The Georgia Supreme Court denied the request to review the Fulton judge’s decision Thursday.

A hearing was held in Fulton County Wednesday to deal with Pye’s temporary restraining order and interlocutory injunction, as well as, the state’s motion to dismiss. The judge denied Pye’s motions and granted the state’s motion to dismiss

A hearing is scheduled in federal court Friday morning to deal with Pye’s motion for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction. The pending motion seeks to prevent the state for carrying out the execution.

On Tuesday, the state parole board will hold a clemency hearing that is closed to the public.

The Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty organization plans to gather outside the meeting room on Monday to deliver petitions and letters in support of commutation of Pye’s death sentence. The group also plans to hold vigils throughout the state on the day of Pye’s execution.

After being convicted, Pye appealed his death sentence multiple times in state and federal court. On Oct. 30, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Pye’s request to appeal a district court’s decision to deny his federal habeas relief, ending Pye’s direct appeal proceedings and state and federal habeas corpus proceedings.

Attorneys from the Federal Defender Program are arguing that a 2021 agreement by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office delaying most Georgia executions until after the COVID-19 pandemic, applies to Pye. The AG’s office says it does not.

The state agreed to halt most executions until after the pandemic, and it gave three conditions that must be met before they would resume: the statewide judicial emergency in place at the time had to be lifted, normal visitation would resume at state prisons and the vaccine would be “readily available to all members of the public.”

It also said the first person killed when executions resumed would be Billy Raulerson, who sits on death row for killing three Ware County residents in 1993. The state said it would not seek new execution warrants for any other inmate “before a total of six months after the time the above three conditions are met.”

In 2022, officials set a date for the execution of longtime death row inmate Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., even though none of the three conditions had been met. The Federal Defender Program filed a lawsuit, leading a Fulton County judge to issue an injunction halting Presnell’s execution the night before it was set to take place.

Pye’s execution order states he is “not a party” to the agreement, the Fulton County injunction and case. If executed, Pye will become the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection.