Execution scheduled for man convicted in 1993 Spalding County murder

A jury found Pye guilty on all counts except felony murder and aggravated sodomy on June 6, 1996. The next day, the jury recommended a death sentence.

After being convicted, Pye appealed his death sentence multiple times in state and federal court. On Oct. 30, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Pye’s request to appeal a district court’s decision to deny his federal habeas relief, ending Pye’s direct appeal proceedings and state and federal habeas corpus proceedings.

At the time of the murder, Yarbrough was living with another man, Charles Puckett, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Pye and two companions, Chester Adams and Anthony Freeman, planned to rob Puckett because Pye had heard that Puckett had collected some money relating to a settlement of a lawsuit. According to the AG’s office, Pye was also angry because Puckett had signed the birth certificate of a child whom Pye claimed was his.

According to the AG’s office, the three men drove to Griffin and went to a party before heading towards Puckett’s house. Witnesses at the party saw Pye in possession of a gun.

All three put on ski masks, but only Pye and Adams put on gloves before approaching the home and noticing that Yarbrough and her baby were the only ones there. Pye tried to open a window. Yarbrough saw him and screamed.

According to the AG’s office, Pye ran inside the home and held Yarbrough at gunpoint. After realizing there was no money in the house, the men took a ring and a necklace and abducted Yarbrough, leaving the infant in the house, the AG’s office said.

The three men drove to a nearby motel, where Pye rented a room using an alias. According to the AG’s office, the three men took turns raping Yarbrough at gunpoint.

The three men later took Yarbrough back to the car, where Pye directed one of his companions to turn on a dirt road. According to the AG’s office, Pye ordered Yarbrough out of the car, made her lie face down and shot her three times.

Officials found Yarbrough’s body a few hours after she was killed. Pye, Adams and a teenager were later arrested. Pye and Adams denied their involvement, but the teen confessed and became a state witness after reaching a plea agreement, implicating Pye and Adams in the murder, the Associated Press reported.

Adams pleaded guilty to charges of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, armed robbery, rape and aggravated sodomy and was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences and remains in prison.

If executed, Pye will be the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection.

An agreement with the AG’s office was put in place in 2021, delaying most Georgia executions until after the COVID-19 pandemic. Pye’s lawyer cited that agreement when asking a court Wednesday to prohibit the state from seeking an execution warrant against him for the time being, the AP reported.

The last state inmate executed was Donnie Cleveland Lance, who received a lethal injection on Jan. 29, 2020. Lance was convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend in 1997.