Atlanta’s drop in violent crimes in 2023 outpaced nation, FBI data shows

Though crime surged during recent years, violent crime across the country is down compared to the late 90s. In Atlanta, homicides hit 171 in 2022, up from 161 and 157 during the prior two years.

In January, Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the number of homicides dropped to 135 in 2023. The chief said getting guns off the streets by targeting gangs and drug dealers would remain a priority.

“This isn’t an end, this is a beginning,” Schierbaum said. “We’re going to continue to fight crime. And we’re very fortunate that every day that we fight crime, we’re doing it in partnership with our mayor.”

So far this year, Atlanta is also seeing a drop in homicides and aggravated assaults over the same point in 2023. Crime data released late last week shows homicides are down 11% and aggravated assaults have decreased 10% from the previous year.

The summer months, which often see a crime increase in Atlanta, again got off to a deadly start. Through June, Atlanta police reported an increase in homicides over the same time in 2023.

Both Schierbaum and Mayor Andre Dickens said the efforts to fight crime would continue and the city was making progress.

In June, Schierbaum said officers would have an increased presence during the summer, particularly in places such as city parks, and the department’s mounted patrol and bicycle units would also be active. Two new helicopters will also help when investigators need eyes from above, such as when there is a missing child. The mayor said programs implemented to keep children and teenagers busy, including a work program, would also help tackle crime.

City leaders again asked for the public’s help in keeping guns safely secured — and not in view in cars. In 2023, 2,500 guns were reported stolen in the city, including more than 1,800 stolen from vehicles, Dickens said.

“There are too many guns on our streets, plain and simple,” Dickens said. “Just too many guns in the hands of people.

For the FBI’s report, agency collects data through its Uniform Crime Reporting Program, and not all law enforcement agencies in the U.S. participate. The 2023 report is based on data from 16,009 agencies.

The FBI data closely assigns with statistics compiled by The Council on Criminal Justice.

“It’s encouraging to see that the FBI’s national numbers align with our crime analysis for 2023, and very heartening to see overall trends bend back in the right direction,” Adam Gelb, president and CEO of the council, said in an emailed statement. “But many cities are still experiencing disturbingly high levels of homicide. Policymakers and community leaders can accelerate progress by doubling down on crime-prevention strategies that are backed by evidence and are delivering measurable results.”