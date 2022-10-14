BREAKING: Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway

The caller told police she was standing with the home’s owner, and he thought he heard gunshots about an hour before she spotted the body. Atlanta police have not released any further information about the shooting but confirmed it is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been announced.

Baker said the discovery was shocking in a neighborhood that seems to be safe. She didn’t know how many people passed by the wounded man while going about their morning routines, walking dogs or commuting to work. She and her daughter were on their way to school.

“The real tragedy for me is how many cars were just driving by and no one stopped,” she said.

