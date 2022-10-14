ajc logo
BREAKING: Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

For an hour Thursday morning before the sun came up, the body of a shooting victim lay unnoticed at the end of a driveway on a quiet, but well-traveled, Buckhead street.

Heather Baker and her 9-year-old daughter were the first to spot the man at dawn, and soon Peachtree Battle Avenue was flooded with uniformed officers, homicide detectives and all of their investigative equipment. None of the immediate neighbors knew the man, Atlanta police said Thursday, or how he came to be shot multiple times.

On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. Public records list his last known address in Snellville, some 35 miles away from the Buckhead home where he was found dead.

His body was discovered about 7:40 a.m. at the end of a long driveway in the 1200 block, lying between two white pillars closed off by a chain. The home, Fulton County property records show, is part of a multi-property parcel owned by the next-door neighbor. It appeared to be vacant, a 911 caller told police.

In audio of the call released by police, a woman said the victim was wearing a white T-shirt, denim shorts and hiking boots. Another neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said it appeared the man was a worker of some sort, but police could not find a logo or any other identifying information on his clothing.

The caller told police she was standing with the home’s owner, and he thought he heard gunshots about an hour before she spotted the body. Atlanta police have not released any further information about the shooting but confirmed it is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been announced.

Baker said the discovery was shocking in a neighborhood that seems to be safe. She didn’t know how many people passed by the wounded man while going about their morning routines, walking dogs or commuting to work. She and her daughter were on their way to school.

“The real tragedy for me is how many cars were just driving by and no one stopped,” she said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

