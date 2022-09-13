Atlanta police seek help locating suspect in Woodruff Park shooting

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in a Woodruff Park shooting that left a man critically injured over the weekend.
Surveillance footage released by police Tuesday shows a man walking by the “Atlanta from the Ashes” bronze sculpture in the park toward the intersection of Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The video then cuts to footage from another camera showing the man running down a sidewalk along what appears to be Marietta Street.
Police did not release any details about the suspect’s characteristics or any other information about the shooting.
The victim was found about 2 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police said at the time. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition was not provided.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Information can be submitted anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
