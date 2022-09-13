ajc logo
Atlanta police seek help locating suspect in Woodruff Park shooting

Atlanta police investigators need help identifying the man seen in this surveillance footage. He is a suspect in a shooting at Woodruff Park that left a man critically injured Saturday morning.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police investigators need help identifying the man seen in this surveillance footage. He is a suspect in a shooting at Woodruff Park that left a man critically injured Saturday morning.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in a Woodruff Park shooting that left a man critically injured over the weekend.

Surveillance footage released by police Tuesday shows a man walking by the “Atlanta from the Ashes” bronze sculpture in the park toward the intersection of Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The video then cuts to footage from another camera showing the man running down a sidewalk along what appears to be Marietta Street.

Police did not release any details about the suspect’s characteristics or any other information about the shooting.

The victim was found about 2 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police said at the time. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. An update on his condition was not provided.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Information can be submitted anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker take separate approaches to the economy as an issue on the campaign trail.

Credit: staff

Two Georgia Republican candidates, two different views on economy
5h ago
