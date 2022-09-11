Man critically injured in shooting at Woodruff Park

A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning at Woodruff Park, according to Atlanta police.
Officers were called to 91 Peachtree St. around 2 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release states. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
An update on the man’s condition was not released Sunday, and no other details were provided about what led up to the shooting.
