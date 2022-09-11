ajc logo
Man critically injured in shooting at Woodruff Park

A man was shot multiple times in Woodruff Park Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning at Woodruff Park, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to 91 Peachtree St. around 2 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release states. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

An update on the man’s condition was not released Sunday, and no other details were provided about what led up to the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

