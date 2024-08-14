Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of apparent arson at construction site

Atlanta police and federal agents are at the site of an apparent arson at a construction site early Wednesday morning.

The site is along Memorial Drive at the edge of the Kirkwood neighborhood east Atlanta. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum is at the site along with several officers and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Details are limited, but the fire has been extinguished. The extent of the damage is not clear.