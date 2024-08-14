Breaking: Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of apparent arson at construction site
BREAKING

Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of apparent arson at construction site

Construction site apparent arson Aug. 14, 2024
Memorial Drive construction site arson Aug. 14, 2024
Memorial Drive construction site arson Aug. 14, 2024
Memorial Drive construction site arson Aug. 14, 2024
Memorial Drive construction site arson Aug. 14, 2024
Memorial Drive construction site arson Aug. 14, 2024
Memorial Drive construction site arson Aug. 14, 2024
1 / 7
Atlanta police, fire and federal officials investigate an apparent arson at a construction site early Wednesday morning.
By
24 minutes ago

Atlanta police and federal agents are at the site of an apparent arson at a construction site early Wednesday morning.

The site is along Memorial Drive at the edge of the Kirkwood neighborhood east Atlanta. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum is at the site along with several officers and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Details are limited, but the fire has been extinguished. The extent of the damage is not clear.

— This is a developing story. The AJC is at the scene working to learn more.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Vine City neighborhood
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

1 dead after shooting at MARTA station in Midtown
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspected car burglar shot, killed at NW Atlanta apartments
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man shot to death inside downtown Atlanta high-rise
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jonathan Reyes

Crime, gun violence and election 2024: What do you want to know?1h ago
Peach County man killed in 20th fatal police shooting of 2024 in Georgia
2nd Atlanta man arrested on murder charge months after shooting
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory