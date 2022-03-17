Atlanta police arrest career criminal accused of attacking woman at Home Depot

The victim was left with minor cut wounds from the knife White allegedly held to her throat.

Investigators combed through hours of surveillance video and found footage of White fleeing the area on a MARTA train, according to Lt. Ryan Stephens, commander of the Atlanta Police Department’s robbery unit. Police also searched surveillance video from the Home Depot parking lot and other cameras throughout the shopping plaza.

That helped detectives hone in on White, who they were able to identify after issuing an alert for him based on the footage.

He was taken into custody March 10 in downtown Atlanta, Stephens said. White was arrested without incident on an unrelated DeKalb County warrant and held in custody in DeKalb while Atlanta detectives looked for evidence to connect him to the robbery.

Police noted that White is a felon who’s been arrested nearly 50 times and served 10 prison stints in Georgia since 1974.

“We continued working the investigation and eventually we were able to identify him as the attacker of the woman from Home Depot,” Stephens said.

White remained in the DeKalb County jail Thursday. Investigators said they found no family members or any other relationships connecting White with Alabama.

“If he was trying to get to Alabama, he would have gone to Alabama. But he, luckily for us, stayed in the city of Atlanta,” Stephens said.