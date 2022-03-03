Woman robbed at knifepoint in Home Depot parking lot near Buckhead

The victim was interviewed by Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday but asked not to be identified.

“(It was) like a hunting kind of knife in his right hand that came straight to my throat and told me that he was going to kill me,” she told the news station. “He kept telling me he was going to kill me.”

The woman told officers she tried to escape, but the robber locked the doors and grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving. She spent the next 10 minutes locked inside the SUV, she told Channel 2.

The woman said she tried to talk her assailant down and told him he wasn’t going to kill her at one stage of the violent encounter. But the man insisted that he would if she didn’t adhere to his demands, the report stated.

At one point, the suspect mentioned that he needed to get to Alabama, the report said. He told the victim he was trying to buy a bus ticket.

When the woman opened her wallet, the suspect took all the cash and grabbed a gold medallion necklace from around her neck, then got out of the vehicle.

That’s when the victim said she was finally able to get out and scream for help.

“There were all these people there, and I’m screaming and yelling and bleeding, and nobody did anything,” the woman told Channel 2.

The victim said the suspect walked toward Piedmont Road. Investigators canvassed the area but weren’t able to locate the man, the report stated.

The suspect was described as a skinny 6-foot man, who was wearing a gray hat, blue jean jacket and white pants at the time of the alleged attack, according to police. The victim said the knife had a blade about 6 inches long.

Police said the woman sustained minor stab wounds on her right breast and left hand, lacerations she got while struggling to wrestle away from the suspect. She did not need to be hospitalized, the report said.

Investigators were hoping to find clues from surveillance cameras surrounding the parking lot. A police spokesperson on Thursday said the footage couldn’t be released as the investigation is ongoing.