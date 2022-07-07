ajc logo
Atlanta officers nab suspects in 2 teens’ killings at same apartment complex

On Thursday, Atlanta officers arrested two homicide suspects at an apartment complex on Humphries Street.

On Thursday, Atlanta officers arrested two homicide suspects at an apartment complex on Humphries Street.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Investigators don’t believe two Atlanta homicides in January and June are connected. But officers located suspects in both killings at the same apartment complex, police said Thursday.

Jabari Dixon, 20, and Roddrick Teasley, 29, were both identified as murder suspects. Dixon is accused in the January shooting death of Kelvice Roberson Jr., 15, on Windsor Street, according to police. Teasley is accused of shooting to death Drevion Matthews, 17, at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of southwest Atlanta, police said.

Investigators soon discovered both Dixon and Teasley live in the same complex on Humphries Street.

“Homicide investigators do not believe the two crimes were related, but the proximity of the suspects to one another made careful planning and execution of the warrants critical,” Atlanta police said in a news release.

Early Thursday, SWAT officers located Teasley at his apartment and arrested him without incident. The officers then quickly found Dixon’s apartment and arrested him, also without incident, police said.

On Jan. 15, Roberson was at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center on Windsor Street when he and a man were shot at about 3:30 p.m., according to police. The other man, whose name was not released, survived his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a botched gun transaction. But Roberson’s mother, Belinda Oliver, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his death she didn’t believe the South Atlanta High School freshman was involved in the gun sale.

For Oliver, it was the second time she had lost a son to gun violence. In July 2017, her 18-year-old son was shot and killed while selling water bottles outside a southwest Atlanta gas station.

“It’s really been devastating,” Oliver said in January. “It’s hard to lose two kids this way. They were sweet boys.”

Dixon is the second person charged in Roberson’s death. Atlanta investigators previously charged To’Cara Laster with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. According to arrest warrants, Laster robbed Roberson and a man of guns before the shooting.

On June 2, Matthews, 17, died after being shot on Humphries Street. He was a student at Maynard Jackson High School, according to his obituary.

Dixon was charged with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery, Fulton County jail records show. Teasley had not been booked by early afternoon.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

