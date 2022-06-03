ajc logo
Man killed in shooting at Mechanicsville apartments

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was killed Thursday after being shot at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

The victim was rushed to a hospital shortly before 10 p.m. after police and paramedics arrived on the scene at the Columbia at Mechanicsville Apartments in the 500 block of Humphries Street. He was later pronounced dead, according to Atlanta police.

The man’s name was not released.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate and remained at the scene late into the night. Footage from Channel 2 Action News showed a large police presence gathered inside the gated apartment complex.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and no information on a suspect or motive was released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

