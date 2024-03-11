Atlanta officer injured in crash with suspected drunk driver, officials say

A suspected drunk driver allegedly ran away after crashing into an Atlanta police patrol vehicle, sending the officer to a hospital late Sunday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. along Lakewood Avenue, the news station reported. It’s not clear what precipitated the crash, but when other officers arrived, they found their fellow officer who had been hit while in his vehicle. The injured officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials told Channel 2 the alleged drunk driver hit the patrol car and then got out and ran away without being taken into custody. Authorities have not said if they have since found the suspect.