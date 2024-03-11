Atlanta officer injured in crash with suspected drunk driver, officials say

BreakingNews
UPDATE | Fire guts MARTA bus; investigators search for cause
An alleged drunk driver crashed into an Atlanta police patrol vehicle, sending the officer to a hospital, according to Channel 2 Action News.

By
1 hour ago

A suspected drunk driver allegedly ran away after crashing into an Atlanta police patrol vehicle, sending the officer to a hospital late Sunday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. along Lakewood Avenue, the news station reported. It’s not clear what precipitated the crash, but when other officers arrived, they found their fellow officer who had been hit while in his vehicle. The injured officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officials told Channel 2 the alleged drunk driver hit the patrol car and then got out and ran away without being taken into custody. Authorities have not said if they have since found the suspect.

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Channel 2 reported. One stayed inside the vehicle while the other ran into the woods, where he was apprehended.

No other details about the crash have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

