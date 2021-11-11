Atlanta man gets federal prison sentence for stealing $150K of father’s VA benefits

William F. Dorsey Jr., 44, of Atlanta, was found guilty by a jury in July of violating his fiduciary duty to his disabled father, Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release Wednesday. Dorsey’s father, William Dorsey Sr., is a 69-year-old Vietnam Veteran suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. He is confined to a wheelchair and resides in an assisted living facility.

“Stealing from a disabled veteran who is also his parent is shameful,” Erskine said. “Our veterans served this country with honor, and we will aggressively investigate and prosecute those who seek to take advantage of them.”