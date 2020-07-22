Atlanta man charged with stealing $200K of VA benefits from ailing father

William Dorsey Jr., 42, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of misappropriation by fiduciaries. According to a statement from U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, Dorsey violated a fiduciary agreement he signed in May 2010 to manage benefit payments to his father, 67-year-old William Dorsey Sr., a Vietnam veteran with Alzheimer’s disease who is confined to a wheelchair.

As his father’s financial fiduciary, Dorsey was required to spend the VA benefit funds only for his father’s daily needs, Pak said. He was removed as fiduciary after seven years for violating the terms of the agreement, including by transferring his father’s benefit funds directly into his own bank account.