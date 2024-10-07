Atlanta man charged in July 4 stabbing that killed grandmother of 13

Explore Woman found dead in NW Atlanta on Fourth of July

The case remained under investigation until Davis was charged. No details about a possible motive were released.

Santos was known as “Angel” and was married with four children and 13 grandchildren, according to her obituary.

“Angel was known for her exceptional style and pizzazz, ability to do hair and makeup, her intelligence, strength and caring spirit,” her obituary states. “She could light up any room with her smile and make anyone laugh with her wit and charm.”

Santos was a licensed cosmetologist, according to her obituary.

“She was inspiring to many and was always willing to help anyone; her love for family and community found her often giving a helping hand, or being a bonus mom for neighboring kids and families,” her obituary states.

Davis was being held without bond after being denied at his court appearance Monday, court records show.