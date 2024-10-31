Atlanta man burned to death in 1996 kerosene attack identified

NamUS.gov NamUS.gov

Brown was found in a vacant lot at the corner of Dorothy and Lansing streets suffering from burns over most of his body when police responded, The Atlanta Constitution reported at the time. Police told the newspaper the man screamed for help and told witnesses he’d been attacked with kerosene by someone trying to rob him. His condition was considered critical when he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Brown had no form of ID on him and his fingerprints could not be taken at Grady, the Constitution reported. At the time, authorities said the fire-based attack was unusual for a robbery.

“Usually, a person who pours flammable liquid on somebody, they’re trying to send a message — like retaliation,” an Atlanta fire spokesman told the Constitution.

Brown was reported missing by his family around the time of the attack, according to the DNA Doe Project, and the vacant lot was just a few blocks from his home. However, the two cases were not linked until this year.

The group used the DNA sample from the Fulton ME to create a genetic profile of the victim. Then, volunteer genealogists spent months researching and building his family tree.

“The lack of records prior to 1870 makes African American genealogical research very challenging,” genetic genealogist Lance Daly said in a statement. “We discovered an ancestor from the 19th century who was born in Lincoln County, Georgia, but later died in Atlanta. This led us to hypothesize that our John Doe had deep family ties to Atlanta and may have been born there.”

By reverse-engineering Brown’s family tree from distant and long-dead relatives, researchers found more immediate family members and were led to Brown’s missing person case.