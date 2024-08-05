Atlanta man arrested on murder charge months after shooting

A man was arrested more than three months after a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Jaylen Patterson, 23, was arrested by Georgia State Patrol troopers Monday on multiple counts, including murder, Atlanta police said. Patterson is accused of killing 31-year-old Tabari Walters on April 19 at the Continental Colony Apartments in Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood.

According to police, Patterson also shot a second man who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. At the time, police said the two victims were brothers, Channel 2 Action News reported.