Breaking: Tropical Storm Debby: Teen dies in Moultrie after tree falls on home
Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta man arrested on murder charge months after shooting

Jaylen Patterson, 23, is accused of killing 31-year-old Tabari Walters on April 19 at the Continental Colony Apartments in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood.

Jaylen Patterson, 23, is accused of killing 31-year-old Tabari Walters on April 19 at the Continental Colony Apartments in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood.
By
1 minute ago

A man was arrested more than three months after a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Jaylen Patterson, 23, was arrested by Georgia State Patrol troopers Monday on multiple counts, including murder, Atlanta police said. Patterson is accused of killing 31-year-old Tabari Walters on April 19 at the Continental Colony Apartments in Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood.

Explore1 dead, 1 in critical after shooting in SW Atlanta

According to police, Patterson also shot a second man who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. At the time, police said the two victims were brothers, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated into a fight between the brothers and another group, Channel 2 reported.

Patterson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of murder and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show. He remains in jail without bond.

Tabari Walters, 31, was shot and killed at the Continental Colony Apartments on April 19.

Credit: Family Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Family Photo

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Peace Office Standards and Training Council

Atlanta officer arrested after fatal shooting in South Fulton1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Man released from prison last year accused in deadly Newton shooting38m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionbebe

Man shot to death at NW Atlanta student housing complex
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man shot while helping daughter move from boyfriend’s home, police say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb man gets life for shooting into van, killing man and injuring 2 kids33m ago
Man released from prison last year accused in deadly Newton shooting38m ago
Atlanta officer arrested after fatal shooting in South Fulton1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley wants to stay in prison during upcoming Atlanta hearing
Trump-backed Georgia Election Board seeks new rules and focuses on Fulton County
Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future