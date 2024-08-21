Crime & Public Safety

Arrest in fatal shooting sparked by argument at DeKalb gas station

By
33 minutes ago

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a DeKalb County gas station last week, police confirmed.

Juwan Frazier, 22, and Erica Favors, 43, are accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Dericko Hall at a Citgo on Columbia Drive in the Candler-McAfee area on Aug. 13.

The confrontation had apparently been sparked by a comment Hall allegedly made to a child who was with Favors and Frazier inside the convenience store, a witness told Channel 2 Action News at the time. What was said to the girl remains unclear, but security footage shared with the news station showed her being ushered outside before the fight broke out.

According to an arrest warrant, the footage shows multiple rounds of verbal and physical confrontation before the first shots were fired at the victim, who was unarmed, as he ran away. One of the suspects then reengages him before the final and fatal shots were fired, the warrant states.

“All opportunities to disengage were available,” and yet, the situation continued escalating to deadly gunfire, investigators noted.

Favors and Frazier then drove away, according to the warrant.

Favors was arrested later the same day, and Frazier was apprehended on Aug. 15, police said.

