Arrest in fatal shooting sparked by argument at DeKalb gas station

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a DeKalb County gas station last week, police confirmed.

Juwan Frazier, 22, and Erica Favors, 43, are accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Dericko Hall at a Citgo on Columbia Drive in the Candler-McAfee area on Aug. 13.

The confrontation had apparently been sparked by a comment Hall allegedly made to a child who was with Favors and Frazier inside the convenience store, a witness told Channel 2 Action News at the time. What was said to the girl remains unclear, but security footage shared with the news station showed her being ushered outside before the fight broke out.