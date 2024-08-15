Argument leads to deadly gunfire at DeKalb gas station

The footage then showed the child being escorted outside before a woman who was also with the child approached while holding a gun and started shouting at the victim, whose name has not been released.

“The lady was shouting outside, ‘Why did you say that to my girl, why did you do that to my girl?’” Citgo employee Sunny Ram told Channel 2. “I went and calmed both the parties down. Like, ‘Calm down. Everything will be all right.’”

But at some point, the woman approached the victim again, which led to him punching her. That is when the man who escorted the child outside allegedly opened fire, the video showed.

When first responders arrived, the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

No other details about the case have been released by police, including whether the alleged shooter has been identified.

