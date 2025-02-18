‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after fatal Hapeville shooting, police say

Police are searching for an apparent “armed and dangerous” man who is accused of killing another man at a property in Hapeville on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Central Avenue, according to Hapeville police Chief Bruce Hedley. The gray, single-story residence appeared to be under construction.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene, Hedley said. His name was not released.