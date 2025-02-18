‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after fatal Hapeville shooting, police say

Police are searching for an apparent “armed and dangerous” man who is accused of killing another man at a property in Hapeville on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Central Avenue, according to Hapeville police Chief Bruce Hedley. The gray, single-story residence appeared to be under construction.
When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene, Hedley said. His name was not released.
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hedley said a motive was unknown at this time and that the suspect was at large. He was described by police as a slim man with a goatee who was wearing an olive green coat and a gray toboggan with a ball on the top.
Police said the suspect was last seen in the area of Sylvan Road and Stillwood Drive. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the department at 404-768-7171.
“Be on the lookout,” police said. “Community, we need your help.”
