Ambulance driver accused in crash that killed 2 will not serve prison time

As a result, Walker was sentenced to a year on probation and will have to pay a $1,000 fine, Patterson said.

The victims’ mothers were in court for the trial when it turned into a plea hearing and said they felt justice had not been served, according to Channel 2.

“They made a mockery out of my child’s death,” Whatley’s mother, Cheryl Price-Harris, said.

“I’m sick physically. I’m sick mentally. I’m spiritually broken behind all of this, and today, today I gotta go home and be broken,” she struggled to add through tears.

Walker apologized to the families in court, saying he wished it was him who had died, the news station reported.

“(I want to) emphasize how much myself and my client sympathize with the victims’ families because no parent should have to bury their children,” Patterson told the AJC.

That day in March, Walker was taking a patient home from a medical appointment when he dropped his phone and briefly looked down, the AJC previously reported. They were in the 4000 block of Campbellton Road near the Fairburn neighborhood, and when he looked back up, there was a car stopped in the road, causing him to lose control of the van.

The van struck the right curb, left the road and then re-entered into incoming traffic. That is when it struck Whatley’s SUV head-on. Whatley was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The patient who was being transported also sustained injuries, but they were not life-threatening.