Ambulance driver involved in fatal crash turns himself in at Fulton jail

John R. Walker, of Cumming, was booked into the Fulton jail Friday after turning himself in the previous evening, online jail records show. He is facing two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, speeding and driving erratically.

Walker’s charges stem from a wreck Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of Campbellton Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Walker’s medical transport vehicle hit a curb, causing a head-on collision with another car, Atlanta police said.