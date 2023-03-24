X

Ambulance driver involved in fatal crash turns himself in at Fulton jail

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

An ambulance driver who police say lost control of his medical transport van and crashed into another SUV, killing two people, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

John R. Walker, of Cumming, was booked into the Fulton jail Friday after turning himself in the previous evening, online jail records show. He is facing two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, speeding and driving erratically.

Walker’s charges stem from a wreck Monday afternoon in the 4000 block of Campbellton Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Walker’s medical transport vehicle hit a curb, causing a head-on collision with another car, Atlanta police said.

ExploreDriver lost control of ambulance before fatal crash in Atlanta, cops say

The crash killed a passenger in the medical transport van and the driver of the SUV, police said. They were identified as 29-year-old Ti’Quita Miles of Covington and 29-year-old Jada Whatley of Atlanta by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“My client, he’s traumatized. He’s completely traumatized knowing that two people lost their lives,” Walker’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, told Channel 2 Action News.

Patterson told the news station his client had suffered a severe fracture to his ankle that would require surgery.

Walker will make his first appearance Friday afternoon, after which Patterson said he expects the ambulance driver to be released on bond, Channel 2 reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

