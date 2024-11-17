Ga. 400 reopens in Buckhead after deadly wrong-way crash

All lanes have reopened on Ga. 400 in Buckhead after a deadly wrong-way crash shut down the highway for more than four hours Sunday morning, officials said.

The wreck was reported at about 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Ga. 400 near Lenox Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. By 9:45 a.m., the highway reopened after first responders worked the scene.

Channel 2 Action News reported that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash that left one person dead. Their name has not been released.