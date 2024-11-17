Breaking: Ga. 400 reopens in Buckhead after deadly wrong-way crash
TRAFFIC ALERT
TRAFFIC ALERT

Ga. 400 reopens in Buckhead after deadly wrong-way crash

A wrong way crash was reported Sunday morning along Ga. 400 in Buckhead.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A wrong way crash was reported Sunday morning along Ga. 400 in Buckhead.
By
43 minutes ago

All lanes have reopened on Ga. 400 in Buckhead after a deadly wrong-way crash shut down the highway for more than four hours Sunday morning, officials said.

The wreck was reported at about 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Ga. 400 near Lenox Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. By 9:45 a.m., the highway reopened after first responders worked the scene.

Channel 2 Action News reported that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash that left one person dead. Their name has not been released.

No other details were provided by officials on what led up to the wreck, which saw debris littered across a stretch of the highway.

Several exit/entrance ramps were also closed during the incident. Drivers were asked to use Roswell Road or Peachtree Road to navigate around the crash.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 dead, 4 injured in shootings along SE Atlanta road
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta’s heaviest rain in 6 weeks slows Thursday commute
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 killed in double shooting in SE Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested in fatal shooting near University of West Georgia in Carrollton
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

1 killed in double shooting in SE Atlanta
Acquitted of murder, teen aims to mentor on dangers of bad influences, guns
Georgia loses 1st police K-9 of the year in shooting
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens