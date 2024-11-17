Ga. 400 reopens in Buckhead after deadly wrong-way crash

All lanes have reopened on Ga. 400 in Buckhead after a deadly wrong-way crash shut down the highway for more than four hours Sunday morning, officials said.
The wreck was reported at about 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Ga. 400 near Lenox Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. By 9:45 a.m., the highway reopened after first responders worked the scene.
Channel 2 Action News reported that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash that left one person dead. Their name has not been released.
No other details were provided by officials on what led up to the wreck, which saw debris littered across a stretch of the highway.
Several exit/entrance ramps were also closed during the incident. Drivers were asked to use Roswell Road or Peachtree Road to navigate around the crash.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
