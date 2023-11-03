After the clocks ‘fall back,’ this is the most dangerous time to drive

It’s time to set clocks to “fall back” this weekend for Daylight Saving Time. That means darkness will arrive even earlier in the evenings.

While the change in time is known to disrupt sleep patterns, it can also be an extra hazard to drivers. A new study examining state Department of Transportation crash data warns that overnight dark hours are the most deadly for drivers.

Turns out the most dangerous time to drive on Georgia roads isn’t the evening rush hour. It is 2 a.m., an Atlanta personal injury law firm says after analyzing five years’ worth of GDOT crash data.

“And it turns out that despite rush hour being commonly considered the most dangerous time for drivers, they actually need to be particularly cautious when driving late at night,” a spokeswoman for John Foy and Associates said. “This is because 6.4% of crashes that took place at 2 a.m. in the Peach State resulted in a serious injury or fatality — which is double the average hourly rate of 3.2%.”

The next dangerous hour is 3 a.m. according to the findings, with 1 a.m. coming in third place for the most dangerous hours for state drivers.

“With the end of daylight saving time meaning the clocks go back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, the state’s drivers may need to be particularly vigilant if driving at this time as technically, there will be two of the most dangerous hours occurring in the same night,” the law firm said.

The good news? Roads are much safer after the sun rises, according to the findings. The safest hours for drivers are 8 a.m. and 7 a.m.

