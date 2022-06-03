ajc logo
Acworth man dies after being found shot in middle of Cobb road

Anthony Wolfert, 23, of Acworth, was found Thursday night lying in the middle of Mars Hill Road near Giles Road in the Acworth area. He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Investigators are looking for leads after a man was shot Thursday night and found in the middle of a road in northwestern Cobb County.

Anthony Wolfert, 23, of Acworth, was found by officers about 10:15 p.m. lying along Mars Hill Road near Giles Road in the Acworth area. He had been shot multiple times, according to Cobb police.

Wolfert was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died. His death is being investigated as a homicide, a Cobb police spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

“Detectives continue to investigate this homicide and ask that anyone who might have information please contact them at 770-499-3945,” Officer Shenise Barner said in a statement.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

