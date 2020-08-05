A month later, fresh tears at Justice for Secoriea vigil

In a powerfully spoken prayer, McDonald talked about Secoriea’s life and touched on the tragedy of losing a child.

“She is our daughter,” he said.

He also prayed for Secoreia’s killers, asking that “the Lord prick their hearts and disturb their minds” so that they would come forward.

Next at the lectern was activist Marcus Coleman, who called for the City of Atlanta to contribute to the reward money for information in the case. In his brief speech, he said he believed the city was responsible for the child’s death in not shutting down the area around the burned-out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died. It was razed after Secoriea’s death.

“We know the Atlanta police started with $20,000, and the community raised another $30,000 to add to that,” Coleman said. “So why doesn’t the City of Atlanta double it, make it $100,000?”

The scene at the vigil was peaceful but emotional, with impassioned speeches touching on sadness, anger, grief and frustration. Many people held unicorn balloons or wore unicorn T-shirts, a tribute to Secoriea’s favorite mythical animal.

As candles were lighted around 8:15 p.m., McDonald led the crowd in a rendition of “This Little Light of Mine,” a favorite song of Secoriea’s.

“Who are we going to let it shine for?” McDonald shouted to the crowd as the song ended.

The crowd responded, “Secoriea! Secoriea! Secoriea!”