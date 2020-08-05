A month later, fresh tears at Justice for Secoriea vigil

With the family of Secoriea Turner flanking him on a rough-built wooden stage, Rev. Timothy McDonald led a gathering of more than 100 mourners in a slow chant of the slain 8-year-old’s name.
“Say her name,” McDonald repeated, as the crowd responded “Secoriea!” over and over again in the parking lot of New Cavalry Missionary Baptist Church.
One month after Turner’s shooting death, the community gathered in remembrance of her and to call for action at Justice for Secoriea, a community prayer service and candlelight vigil. The service began Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m. Muwali Davis, the attorney for Turner’s family, handed out paper masks to mourners and met Charmaine Turner, Secoriea’s mother, when she arrived.
Before the service started, the crowd flocked around Turner, taking photos and selfies in masks and T-shirts commemorating Secoriea’s life. Candles were handed out to the gathering crowd as the sun set behind the New Cavalry church building. Turner joined Davis and McDonald onstage as Davis began the service, calling first for Secoriea’s killers, or anyone with information about her death, to come forward.
“We know there were 50-75 people there,” Davis said of the night Secoriea was shot. “We know that the hearts of our people are good, so we just want to invite anyone who could share anything to come forward, because this family needs justice.”
In a powerfully spoken prayer, McDonald talked about Secoriea’s life and touched on the tragedy of losing a child.
“She is our daughter,” he said.
He also prayed for Secoreia’s killers, asking that “the Lord prick their hearts and disturb their minds” so that they would come forward.
Next at the lectern was activist Marcus Coleman, who called for the City of Atlanta to contribute to the reward money for information in the case. In his brief speech, he said he believed the city was responsible for the child’s death in not shutting down the area around the burned-out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks died. It was razed after Secoriea’s death.
“We know the Atlanta police started with $20,000, and the community raised another $30,000 to add to that,” Coleman said. “So why doesn’t the City of Atlanta double it, make it $100,000?”
The scene at the vigil was peaceful but emotional, with impassioned speeches touching on sadness, anger, grief and frustration. Many people held unicorn balloons or wore unicorn T-shirts, a tribute to Secoriea’s favorite mythical animal.
As candles were lighted around 8:15 p.m., McDonald led the crowd in a rendition of “This Little Light of Mine,” a favorite song of Secoriea’s.
“Who are we going to let it shine for?” McDonald shouted to the crowd as the song ended.
The crowd responded, “Secoriea! Secoriea! Secoriea!”