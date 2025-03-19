A man was shot when his car backfired. Two Georgia officers have been indicted

Hernandez was driving a dark-colored BMW sedan when he was pulled over by police who recorded him driving about 100 mph through a construction zone, the GBI said.

“During the traffic stop, Hernandez’s car reportedly backfired, causing a loud noise that sounded like gunfire. The officers then shot at Hernandez multiple times,” the GBI’s statement said.

Hernandez, of Phenix City, Alabama, was hit once during the incident, the GBI said. He was taken to the hospital but survived, according to the state agency.

At least eight shell casings were found and a handful of evidence markers were scattered along the roadside, photos showed.

The GBI conducted an independent investigation at the request of Columbus police, which released a statement Tuesday following the indictment, saying it “acknowledges and respects the decision” of the grand jury.

“With the conclusion of this criminal process, the Columbus Police Department will conduct a thorough internal investigation to ensure all department policies and procedures were followed. Our priority remains the safety of our officers and the community and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement,” the statement said. “The men and women of the Columbus Police Department remain committed to transparency, accountability and professionalism. We will continue working every day to strengthen the trust between law enforcement and the community we serve.”

A police spokesperson said Rammage and Perez have both been placed on administrative leave without pay. Their police certifications have lapsed due to training deficiencies, according to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records.

Rammage was promoted to the rank of corporal in 2022 after joining the department in January 2016. Perez joined the department in June 2023.