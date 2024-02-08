Man shot by Columbus police after car backfires during traffic stop, GBI says

An Alabama man was shot by Columbus police Wednesday morning when his car backfired during a traffic stop, causing the officers to open fire, authorities said.

Jermaine Hernandez, 26, of Phenix City, was hit once during the incident, the GBI said. He was taken to the hospital, but the state agency did not share any details about his condition.

Hernandez was pulled over on Manchester Expressway after police recorded him driving about 100 mph through a construction zone, the GBI said. A photo from the scene shows that Hernandez appeared to be driving a dark-colored BMW sedan.