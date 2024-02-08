Crime & Public Safety

Man shot by Columbus police after car backfires during traffic stop, GBI says

GBI agents investigate the area where 26-year-old Jermaine Hernandez was shot by Columbus police officers.

An Alabama man was shot by Columbus police Wednesday morning when his car backfired during a traffic stop, causing the officers to open fire, authorities said.

Jermaine Hernandez, 26, of Phenix City, was hit once during the incident, the GBI said. He was taken to the hospital, but the state agency did not share any details about his condition.

Hernandez was pulled over on Manchester Expressway after police recorded him driving about 100 mph through a construction zone, the GBI said. A photo from the scene shows that Hernandez appeared to be driving a dark-colored BMW sedan.

“During the traffic stop, Hernandez’s car reportedly backfired, causing a loud noise that sounded like gunfire. The officers then shot at Hernandez multiple times,” the GBI’s statement said.

The photo released by the GBI shows a handful of evidence markers scattered along the roadside, showing where at least eight shell casings were found.

No officers were injured, and no further information has been released.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation at the request of Columbus police. Once it is complete, the state agency will turn over the case file to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. The DA’s office will then decide if criminal charges are warranted.

This is the sixth shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has investigated this year.

