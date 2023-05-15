BreakingNews
$2M donation puts historic Prince Hall Masonic Lodge closer to renovation
A Henry County inmate was hospitalized after a fight. Weeks later, he was dead.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An inmate who was involved in a fight with two others at the Henry County Jail last month died Sunday afternoon at Grady Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

The hospitalized inmate, who was not publicly identified, was injured April 21, Henry sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sytonnia Moore said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and ultimately died 24 days later.

Another inmate, 51-year-old Cameryn Crayton, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after the incident, Moore said. Crayton was previously charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and was being held on $1,220 bond, online records show. His assault charges are pending upgrades to murder, according to Moore.

The third person involved in the fight suffered minor injuries, Moore said. She did not say if any further charges would be taken out against him.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into the incident and will submit its findings to the district attorney. Officials did not share the man’s cause of death.

No further information has been released.

