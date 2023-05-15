A Henry County inmate was hospitalized after a fight. Weeks later, he was dead.

The hospitalized inmate, who was not publicly identified, was injured April 21, Henry sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sytonnia Moore said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and ultimately died 24 days later.

Another inmate, 51-year-old Cameryn Crayton, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after the incident, Moore said. Crayton was previously charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and was being held on $1,220 bond, online records show. His assault charges are pending upgrades to murder, according to Moore.