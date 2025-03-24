9 days after suspected DUI, man accused in fatal Sandy Springs crash, police say

Nine days after a man was cited for allegedly driving drunk, police said he fled the scene of a deadly crash in Sandy Springs in which he was suspected of driving while intoxicated.
Robert Sanders is accused in a fatal wreck that happened early Friday on Roswell Road near Mystic Place, Sandy Springs police said. The victim was not publicly identified.
“Our condolences go out to the victim’s family,” police said in a statement Monday.
After being notified and responding to the crash site, officers were able to track down Sanders later that day, according to police and Fulton County Jail records. Officers were assisted by the department’s criminal intelligence unit and traffic investigators, authorities said.
Sanders was booked on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, hit-and-run, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, according to online records.
The area is located near Windsor Parkway and a short distance from Chastain Park.
According to online records, Sanders was previously stopped by Roswell police and booked March 12 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. He posted a $4,000 surety bond for both of those charges, the records show.
Police said an investigation into Friday’s crash is ongoing.
