81-year-old woman hit, killed in southwest Atlanta; driver arrested

A man was arrested after an 81-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call around 11:45 a.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle along Martin Luther King Jr Drive in the Adamsville neighborhood just south of the I-20 overpass.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was declared dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not immediately released.