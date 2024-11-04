81-year-old woman hit, killed in southwest Atlanta; driver arrested

A man was arrested after an 81-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers got a call around 11:45 a.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle along Martin Luther King Jr Drive in the Adamsville neighborhood just south of the I-20 overpass.
When police arrived, they found the victim, who was declared dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not immediately released.
The driver had already left the scene before police arrived. Over the course of the investigation, police identified and arrested a 49-year-old man. His name was not disclosed.
