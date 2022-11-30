8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder

While Kent was in custody, he learned that the 17-year-old had been questioned by police and came to believe the teen was “snitching,” Buchanan said. Based on that suspicion, several 135 Pirus gang members lured the teen to an isolated location in Bartow County and killed him “execution-style,” two days after the Brookhaven shooting, according to Buchanan. The gun Kent had discarded was used in the killing, prosecutors said.

During Kent’s trial, he was also accused of committing a drive-by shooting directed at a man standing in the front yard of his Cartersville home, Buchanan said. After the shooting, Kent threw his gun into Lake Allatoona. It was later recovered by the FBI and matched to the cartridge casings and a bullet found at the shooting scene.

After being found guilty by a jury on multiple charges, Kent was sentenced Aug. 24 to 40 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In addition to Davis and Kent, several other alleged members of the 135 Pirus gang received significant prison sentences.

Christopher Nwanjoku, 30, a suspected leader of the 135 Pirus gang in Lawrenceville, and Maurice Kent’s twin brother Michael Kent were each sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.

Jamel Dupree Hughes, 28, of Atlanta, and Cedric Sams Jr., 30, of Cartersville, each pleaded guilty to murder in the aid of racketeering, among other charges, and were sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

Jennifer Foutz, 30, of Acworth, and DaSean Dorsey, 26, of Decatur, both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a murder in the aid of racketeering. They each received prison sentences of at least a decade.

“The members of the 135th Street Pirus gang were willing to violently assault and kill people for the smallest perceived sign of disrespect,” FBI Atlanta spokeswoman Keri Farley said.

“The pain and fear these defendants caused through their senseless violence has forever altered the lives of the victims, the victims’ families, and the witnesses brave enough to assist investigators,” Buchanan said. “At-risk teens remain vulnerable to the lure of gang culture and require our collective diligence to avoid this dangerous path.”