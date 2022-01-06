Hamburger icon
7 children charged after stolen car crashes into Macon-Bibb fire station

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Seven children are facing charges after a stolen SUV crashed into a Macon-Bibb County fire station, according to news outlet WMAZ.

The seven boys, who range from 11 to 15 years old, were taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance, WMAZ reported.

The 13-year-old driver was charged with theft by taking auto, fleeing and eluding, serious injury by vehicle, criminal damage to property and six counts of reckless conduct, WMAZ reported, citing the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The six passengers were charged with theft by taking auto — party to a crime, according to WMAZ.

The SUV was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Dalton Street about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Macon, the news outlet reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

The SUV’s owner told police he left his vehicle running in the driveway, and a male teen jumped into the car with other kids and drove off, according to WMAZ.

The SUV was spotted about 3 a.m. Sunday at a fast-food restaurant on Rocky Creek Road, WMAZ reported. Deputies turned on their lights, and the SUV sped off, leading to a chase until it was too dangerous to continue, police said.

The driver of the stolen SUV lost control on Rocky Creek Road, crashing into the side of the fire station on Bloomfield and Rocky Creek.

One of the seven children was discharged from The Medical Center. The other six were taken to a hospital in Atlanta, WMAZ reported. Of those six, four have been released.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old remain hospitalized in Atlanta, according to WMAZ.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

