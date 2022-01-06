Hamburger icon
Suspect sought on assault charges after road-rage shooting in SW Atlanta

After responding to a road-rage shooting on Langford Parkway, Atlanta police were able to spot the suspect's car on traffic cameras and take down the license plate number.
After responding to a road-rage shooting on Langford Parkway, Atlanta police were able to spot the suspect's car on traffic cameras and take down the license plate number.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Atlanta police are searching for a man wanted on aggravated assault charges after he argued with another driver and then fired multiple shots at the victim’s car on Langford Parkway.

The incident began Tuesday just before 9 p.m. when the two drivers began arguing, according to a report released by Atlanta police. The report did not say what led to the dispute.

In a 911 call released by police, a 65-year-old East Point man told the dispatcher he was “just going to get my car inspected” when he became involved in a dispute with the driver of a silver Lexus SUV as the two drove on Langford Parkway at Stanton Road.

According to the incident report, the Lexus drove around the man’s Chevrolet Malibu, hitting it in the process. The driver then stopped his car by the exit toward Greenbriar Parkway. As the victim drove past, the Lexus driver opened fire, hitting the car four times, police said. One round went through the Malibu’s windshield and the other three hit the passenger side. The man was not hit.

Investigators were able to spot the Lexus on traffic cameras at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Greenbriar Parkway, the incident report said. The suspect’s car has the license plate number CJZ3246, but the man has not been located. The victim was able to leave the scene in his car.

When he called 911, he told the dispatcher the shooting began before the Lexus passed him on the road.

“When he started shooting at me, I let him go by,” the man said. “Then he waited for me when he got off the exit and shot at me when I passed.”

The episode is another entry into a recent surge of road-rage shootings in the metro Atlanta area, many of which have been fatal. At least 16 people were killed in such shootings in 2021, and many more were injured, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

