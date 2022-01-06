Suspect sought on assault charges after road-rage shooting in SW Atlanta

Investigators were able to spot the Lexus on traffic cameras at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Greenbriar Parkway, the incident report said. The suspect’s car has the license plate number CJZ3246, but the man has not been located. The victim was able to leave the scene in his car.

When he called 911, he told the dispatcher the shooting began before the Lexus passed him on the road.

“When he started shooting at me, I let him go by,” the man said. “Then he waited for me when he got off the exit and shot at me when I passed.”

The episode is another entry into a recent surge of road-rage shootings in the metro Atlanta area, many of which have been fatal. At least 16 people were killed in such shootings in 2021, and many more were injured, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.