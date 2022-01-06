Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Car crashes into Decatur church

A hole was punched through a wall to the left of the entrance to Mount Patmos Baptist Church when a car crashed into the building.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A car that crashed into a Decatur church Thursday has punched a hole in the building’s facade but resulted in no injuries.

The crash took place around noon when a car drove into the front of Mount Patmos Baptist Church at 2207 Candler Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. Footage from NewsChopper 2 shows a large hole in the left side of the building’s front entrance. No one was injured in the crash, the news station reported.

No further information about the incident has been released. DeKalb County police have not responded to requests for additional details.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

