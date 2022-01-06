BREAKING: Car crashes into Decatur church

A car that crashed into a Decatur church Thursday has punched a hole in the building’s facade but resulted in no injuries.
The crash took place around noon when a car drove into the front of Mount Patmos Baptist Church at 2207 Candler Road, Channel 2 Action News reported. Footage from NewsChopper 2 shows a large hole in the left side of the building’s front entrance. No one was injured in the crash, the news station reported.
No further information about the incident has been released. DeKalb County police have not responded to requests for additional details.
We’re working to learn more.
