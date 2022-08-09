65-year-old man killed in shooting at SE Atlanta home

Police on Monday released a photo of a person of interest in the case and asked for the public’s help to identify the man, who is wanted for questioning. No suspects have been publicly identified, and a motive in the shooting was not disclosed.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street after six people were shot, including a 6-year-old girl, when an argument broke out at a ballgame. Two victims, 31-year-old Rashad Rogers and 33-year-old April Sparks, later died at hospitals.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at Rosa L. Burney Park area on Sunday evening that killed two people and injured four more, including a 6-year-old girl. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Police said Sunday the 6-year-old was in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital. Updates on the conditions of the other surviving victims were not provided.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect shown in two photos running near what appears to be a park bench with a gun in his hand. They did not say whether the man is the sole suspect in the Burney Park shootings, but initial reports indicated there was an exchange of gunfire, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

Anyone with information about the weekend killings is asked to contact the Atlanta police homicide unit at at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

A man in his 60s was fatally shot Sunday evening at home on Wyndham Way in southeast Atlanta's Lakewood neighborhood and later died at a hospital, according to police. Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

