65-year-old man killed in shooting at SE Atlanta home

Atlanta police officers investigate a fatal shooting on Wyndham Way on Sunday evening. According to police, a 65-year-old man was killed at a home.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A 65-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a shooting at a home in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood neighborhood.

Atlanta police confirmed they are investigating the death as a homicide. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Wyndham Way and found the victim wounded around 9:20 p.m. He later died at a hospital.

An Atlanta police officer investigates a fatal shooting Sunday at a home on Wyndham Way in the Lakewood neighborhood of southeast Atlanta.

The victim’s name is not being released until his family is notified. No further details about the deadly shooting were provided Tuesday.

The homicide was one of three Atlanta police investigated over the weekend. Earlier Sunday, around 2 p.m., 32-year-old Quittavious Wright was found dead at the Parkside apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Explore4 dead, multiple injured during violent weekend in Atlanta

Police on Monday released a photo of a person of interest in the case and asked for the public’s help to identify the man, who is wanted for questioning. No suspects have been publicly identified, and a motive in the shooting was not disclosed.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street after six people were shot, including a 6-year-old girl, when an argument broke out at a ballgame. Two victims, 31-year-old Rashad Rogers and 33-year-old April Sparks, later died at hospitals.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at Rosa L. Burney Park area on Sunday evening that killed two people and injured four more, including a 6-year-old girl. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Police said Sunday the 6-year-old was in critical condition at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital. Updates on the conditions of the other surviving victims were not provided.

ExplorePolice release photos of suspect in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta park

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect shown in two photos running near what appears to be a park bench with a gun in his hand. They did not say whether the man is the sole suspect in the Burney Park shootings, but initial reports indicated there was an exchange of gunfire, according to Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

Anyone with information about the weekend killings is asked to contact the Atlanta police homicide unit at at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

A man in his 60s was fatally shot Sunday evening at home on Wyndham Way in southeast Atlanta's Lakewood neighborhood and later died at a hospital, according to police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

