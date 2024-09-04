6,000 feet of power lines fall, igniting residential, brush fires

A Georgia Power distribution line failed Tuesday evening in East Point, sending 6,000 feet of power lines to the ground, igniting several brush fires and a residential fire, officials said.

The East Point Fire Department responded to the fires, which erupted near an electrical substation off Ben Hill Road, a little over a mile from Greenbriar Mall, according to officials.

The fire department was able to extinguish the brush fires and one residential fire located down the road from the substation in the 2500 block of Rolling Brook Trail, officials said.