6,000 feet of power lines fall, igniting residential, brush fires

One East Point Fire Department firefighter was injured a leg as crews put out the fire.

25 minutes ago

A Georgia Power distribution line failed Tuesday evening in East Point, sending 6,000 feet of power lines to the ground, igniting several brush fires and a residential fire, officials said.

The East Point Fire Department responded to the fires, which erupted near an electrical substation off Ben Hill Road, a little over a mile from Greenbriar Mall, according to officials.

The fire department was able to extinguish the brush fires and one residential fire located down the road from the substation in the 2500 block of Rolling Brook Trail, officials said.

Simultaneously, a gas leak occurred in the 2600 block of Rolling Brook Trail, just 100 feet from the residential fire, according to the fire department. As crews began restoring utilities with the help of Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Power, flames broke out at a second home, officials said.

One firefighter injured a leg as crews put out the fire. The firefighter was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.

East Point Power was able to restore power for the 900 affected customers overnight, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

