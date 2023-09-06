6-year-old injured, 1 detained after shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

A 6-year-old was shot and injured at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening but a potential suspect was detained, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Abby Ridge apartments in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 5 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, officers found a 6-year-old girl who was conscious despite suffering from a gunshot wound, Channel 2 Action News Reported.

Police described the person detained as a “possible suspect” but did not say if they had been charged.

The girl was taken to the hospital, police said, but officials have not shared any updates on her condition. Police have not publicly identified anyone involved in the incident.

