6-year-old injured, 1 detained after shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A 6-year-old was shot and injured at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday evening but a potential suspect was detained, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Abby Ridge apartments in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 5 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, officers found a 6-year-old girl who was conscious despite suffering from a gunshot wound, Channel 2 Action News Reported.

Police described the person detained as a “possible suspect” but did not say if they had been charged.

The girl was taken to the hospital, police said, but officials have not shared any updates on her condition. Police have not publicly identified anyone involved in the incident.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Federal judge reinstates Georgia’s ban on treatments for trans kids4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta school board denies charter school for students with special needs
31m ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
19 not guilty pleas as Trump Georgia defendants all waive arraignment
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting of valet in Buckhead
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting of valet in Buckhead
5h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Party in the park: Co-founder looks back on decades of Music Midtown
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man dead, suspect at large after shooting at Gwinnett hotel
54m ago
Police release photos of suspects in Midtown security guard’s shooting
3h ago
More than 60 Atlanta training center activists named in RICO Indictment
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
15h ago
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top