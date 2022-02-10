4-year-old boy dies a week after being shot in Griffin

A 4-year-old boy who was shot last week in Griffin has died at a Macon hospital, police confirmed Thursday.
The boy, who has not been identified, was shot at an apartment on Poplar Street on Feb. 3, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously.
His mother, 24-year-old Jamacia Lyons of McDonough, and James Lee Evans, 20, of Griffin, were both charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct, according to previous reports. New charges may be filed.
It’s not clear what relationship Evans had with the child. He had been out on bond after being accused of gang activity and theft by receiving, Griffin police said at the time.
The boy was the seventh child to be injured by gunfire in metro Atlanta this year. He is the fourth child to die.
