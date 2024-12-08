5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at DeKalb apartment

Five people, including a one-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, were reportedly killed in a suspected murder-suicide at a DeKalb County apartment complex Saturday night.

The shooting, which is believed to be domestic-related, happened just before 7:30 p.m. along the 2100 block of Vineyard Walk inside an apartment, where Christmas lights surrounded a window facing the parking lot, according to Channel 2 Action News. The address corresponds to the Vineyards at Flat Shoals.

Details are limited, but when officers arrived, they found the two children and a 43-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds, according to the news station. Their names were not released.