4 injured, including child ejected from van, in head-on collision in Marietta

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A head-on collision in Marietta on Monday morning sent four people to the hospital, including a child who was ejected from a minivan and a second child who remained inside, police said.

The crash happened on Whitlock Avenue near Winn Street just before 6 a.m., Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release. Melanie Angeles, 24, was driving west in a Nissan Altima while 32-year-old Kendra Smith was driving a Toyota Sienna in the opposite direction.

Two “unrestrained juveniles” were riding in Smith’s minivan, McPhilamy said.

Investigators do not know what caused the wreck, but the Altima and Sienna crashed into each other head-on, according to McPhilamy. Smith and Angeles were both seriously injured, and one of the children was ejected from Smith’s van. All four were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, McPhilamy said.

The wreck shut down Whitlock Avenue, and traffic for Westside Elementary School had to be rerouted away from the scene. Photos of the crash show both cars heavily damaged. The Altima came to rest after hitting a telephone pole.

No further information has been released about the crash, including the conditions of the children or if either driver will face charges.

The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 770-794-5352.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

